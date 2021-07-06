DIZO likely to come up with feature phone

Adv.

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) After launching tech lifestyle products, DIZO, the brand under realme TechLife ecosystem, is likely to come up with its first phone as it has teased it on Twitter.

The company posted a picture on the micro-blogging site, which isn’t clearly visible, but a bit of editing reveals it is a feature phone.

“Premium design coupled with the best features is just what you need to #BeDifferent,” the company wrote on Twitter along with the Poster.

According to GSMArena, DIZO hasn’t divulged anything about this feature phone yet, but it might be the DIZO Star 500 that got FCC certified in May.

However, that one had DIZO branding on the rear panel, while the one in the teaser skips the branding and sports a textured back cover, the report said.

DIZO Star 500 is said to come with dual-SIM support, 2G connectivity, a microSD card slot and a 1,830 mAh battery.

Recently, the company has unveiled its first true wireless stereo earbuds — GoPods D — along with the DIZO Wireless neckband earphones in India.

The DIZO GoPods D features 20 hours of music playback, game mode at 110ms super-low latency, environmental noise cancellation, realme Link App, intelligent touch controls.

The DIZO Wireless has a neckband design, which features trendy and cool colours, an 11.2mm driver with Bass Boost+ algorithm, 17 hours of non-stop battery life, game mode with 88ms super-low latency, environmental noise cancellation, realme Link App.

