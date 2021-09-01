DIZO unveils two new TWS earbuds in India

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) DIZO, a brand under smartphone company Realme, on Wednesday launched two new True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds — GoPods Neo and GoPods — for the Indian consumers at Rs 2,499 and Rs 3,299, respectively.

The GoPods Neo will be available from September 10 in deep blue and aurora colours. While GoPods will be available from September 6 in smoky grey and creme white colours. Both the earbuds can be purchased from Flipkart as well as select retail stores.

- Advertisement -

“We are launching two new options of TWS which come empowered with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC),” said Abhilash Panda, CEO, DIZO India.

“However, DIZO GoPods is meant for consumers who are looking for cutting-edge technology and premium design, while DIZO GoPods Neo is best suited for price-sensitive consumers, who would prefer tech-heavy but trendy designs,” Panda added.

- Advertisement -

Dizo GoPods offers Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology and the capability to reduce noise up to 25dB. It also has a transparency mode.

Additionally, there is Dual Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) algorithm for calls that give users superb sound pick-up and helps in ambient noise reduction during calls.

- Advertisement -

Powered with a 10mm driver and bass boost+ Algorithm, the DIZO GoPods Neo are designed to provide an engaging music experience, even the bass-heavy music like rock concerts, anytime and anywhere, the company said.

The earbuds come equipped with a 40mAh battery for each earbud and a 400mAh battery in the charging case.

The company has unveiled two new products — DIZO Beard Trimmer Plus and DIZO Hair Dryer — under its smart care category.

–IANS

vc/khz/bg