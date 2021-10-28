DJI Action 2 camera with modular design, 12MP sensor launched

- Advertisement -

San Francisco, Oct 28 (IANS) Drone maker DJI has launched a new action camera ‘DJI Action 2’ as an update to the original ‘DJI Action’ in the global market.

According to MacRumors, DJI constructed the Action 2 with an interchangeable and adaptive magnetic design that can accommodate a number of accessories for framing, shooting, and monitoring.

- Advertisement -

The DJI Action 2 comes with a cube-shaped full-touch screen display and lightweight aluminum alloy body. The camera comes with a magnetic locking design which aims to allow users to quickly change accessories effortlessly.

It has a 1.76-inch OLED touchscreen, and an additional OLED screen can be added on with a front touchscreen module that attaches to the bottom of the camera unit.

- Advertisement -

The camera features a small module measuring 39mm square and 22mm deep. The camera packs a 12MP sensor that can record 4K videos. The 12MP lens has a wide 155-degree field of view.

The camera is capable of shooting videos at up to 4K resolution at 120fps. The lens on the action camera comes with a Field of View of 155 degrees and the custom aspheric lens sharpens edges and reduces image distortion, the company claims.

- Advertisement -

It also comes with features like Slow Motion, Hyperlapse and Timelapse, QuickClip for capturing short videos, and live streaming support.

Action 2 comes within two kits options, including one that comes with a battery expansion module (Power Combo) that extends use to up to three hours for $399. The other option comes with a module that contains a front-facing touch display and extends the battery to up to 160 minutes for $519.

–IANS

wh/ksk/