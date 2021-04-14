DJI to unveil car-related products on April 19: Report

Adv.

Beijing, April 14 (IANS) China-based commercial drone-making company DJI is finally making a move towards the automobile industry as it is releasing car-related products at the Shanghai Auto Show which will commence from April 19-28.

The announcement, done on DJI Automotive’s official WeChat account, did not specify the products, GizmoChina reported on Tuesday.

DJI Automotive is said to be a brand of DJI’s intelligent driving business, which is committed to using space intelligent technology to empower travel, focusing on the R&D, production, and sales of intelligent driving systems and their core components.

Adv.

Earlier this year, job listings by the Chinese tech giant revealed it was hiring engineers with experience in related fields such as auto electronics, autonomous driving, in-car software, and the automobile industry.

The report, citing close sources, said that the company was planning to sell driver-assist technology which includes LiDAR sensors, a crucial component of self-driving vehicles.

At present, DJI has nearly 70 per cent of the global commercial drone market and the LiDAR technology used on drones also plays a key role in autonomous driving.

Adv.

DJI has reportedly also got other solutions for autonomous driving functions, the report added.

Recently, Xiaomi also announced plans to commence the manufacture of electric vehicles (EVs).

–IANS

Adv.

vc/dpb