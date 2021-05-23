DJI unveils new drone for educational purposes

Adv.

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) Leading drone maker DJI has launched the RoboMaster Tello Talent drone under the DJI Education Division.

The RoboMaster Tello Talent (TT) offers more powerful features than its predecessor, the RoboMaster Tello EDU, and also features an additional functionality, which is absent in the Tello EDU.

A new extension board and greater Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications make the device a very powerful education resource, GizmoChina reported.



The innovation from the previous model is a mix of hardware and software improvements including graphics, stability, a more user-centric interface, and an exclusive curriculum focused on student development at all levels.

There is an open-source computing chip and new swarming software, the report said.

The device will prove to be a very important educational resource, as well as an educational tool, it added.



The goal of the DJI Education Division is to expand globally and collaborate with schools for access to resources that will further enhance the teaching of Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

The device and its accompanying resources will surely assist budding students in their study of robotics and how it can be applied to real-world situations.

DJI continues to drive development in robotics education since 2013 when it unveiled its robotics university summer camp.



The company has gone on to make solid inroads in the robotics ecosystem especially in drones.

Apart from this, the Chinese company also has a growing portfolio in the manufacture of drones for agricultural purposes.

