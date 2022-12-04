scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
WorldTechnology

Dry, cold weather with misty mornings likely in J&K, Ladakh

By Glamsham Bureau

Srinagar, Dec 4 (IANS) Weather was cold and dry in J&K and Ladakh during the last 24 hours as the Meteorological (MeT) office said on Sunday that cold, dry weather with misty mornings will continue.

“Dry, cold weather with misty mornings is expected in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours”, an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had minus 2.2, Pahalgam minus 4.6 and Gulmarg minus 2.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh region had minus 11.1, Kargil minus 10.8 and Leh minus 8.4 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 8.7, Katra 8.6, Batote 3, Banihal minus 0.2 and Bhaderwah 1.4 as the minimum temperature.

–IANS

sq/dpb

Previous article
Samsung plans to make fingerprint login 2.5 bn times more secure
Next article
Swedish pension funds invest in cryptocurrency: Media
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Kiara Advani

Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar

Avika Gor

Karan Kundrra

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US