Early access for Battlegrounds Mobile India now live for Indian gamers

New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) South Korean video game developer KRAFTON on Thursday announced the ‘Early Access’ of Battlegrounds Mobile India for the Indian gamers.

It can be accessed from on Google Play Store on a first-come-first-serve basis.

“Progress made while in ‘Early Access’ will carry over to the final version of the game including in-game purchases,” the company said in a statement.

“An increasing number of Early Access slots will be made available frequently throughout the day,” it added.

Recently, the company announced that pre-registration for its upcoming battle royale game surpassed 20 million within just two weeks.

The company started pre-ordering the battle royale game through Google Play on May 18.

Set in a virtual world, it is a battle royale game where multiple players employ strategies to fight and be the last man standing.

A free-to-play, multiplayer experience from Krafton, players can battle it out in diverse game modes which can be squad-based or even one-on-one.

Featuring diverse maps with different terrains in a virtual setting, the game utilises the full capabilities of Unreal Engine 4 to bring alive fantastic worlds augmented by 3D sound, to build a truly immersive experience on a mobile phone.

The recommended system requirements to experience the game seamlessly are Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2GB RAM in the mobile device.

