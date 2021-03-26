ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Eating out frequently ups risk of all-cause death: Study

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New York, March 25 (IANS) Dining out is a popular activity worldwide, but a team of researchers has found that eating out very frequently is significantly associated with an increased risk of all-cause death.

The study, published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, said that among the study participants, 2,781 deaths occurred, including 511 deaths from cardiovascular disease and 638 deaths from cancer.

“Our findings from this large nationally representative sample of US adults show that frequent consumption of meals prepared away from home is significantly associated with increased risk of all-cause mortality,” said researcher Yang Du from University of Iowa in the US.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although some restaurants provide high-quality foods, the dietary quality for meals away from home, especially from fast-food chains, is usually lower compared to meals cooked at home.

Evidence has shown that meals away from home tend to be higher in energy density, fat and sodium, but lower in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and protective nutrients such as dietary fiber and antioxidants.

For the study, the researchers analyzed data from responses to questionnaires administered during face-to-face household interviews from 35,084 adults aged 20 years or older who participated in the National Health and Nutritional Examination Survey 1999-2014.

ADVERTISEMENT

The respondents reported their dietary habits including frequency of eating meals prepared away from home.

During 291,475 person-years of follow-up, 2,781 deaths occurred, including 511 deaths from cardiovascular disease and 638 deaths from cancer.

“Emerging, although still limited, evidence suggests that eating out frequently is associated with increased risk of chronic diseases, such as obesity and diabetes and biomarkers of other chronic diseases,” said lead investigator Wei Bao from the varsity.

ADVERTISEMENT

“However, little is known about the association between eating meals away from home and risk of mortality,” Bao added.

Future studies are still needed to look more closely at the association of eating out with death from cardiovascular disease, cancer, dementia, and other chronic diseases, the researchers said.

–IANS

vc/arm

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAI could play key role in India's growth in agriculture: Report
Next articleExcessive pornography linked to sexual aggression: Experts
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Sanya Malhotra gets nominated, Best Actress (Critics) category

Guess who runs Bollywood Now?

News Glamsham Editorial - 0
First Asian Indian actress Urvashi Rautela features on Iraq's magazine cover

Barty, Sabalenka progress at Miami Open

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Miami, March 26 (IANS) World number one Ashleigh Barty of Australia and seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus each fended off match points...

Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar to host 2022 women's Asian Cup

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, TransStadia in Ahmedabad and Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar have...

2nd ODI: England opt to bowl (Toss)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 26 (IANS) England won the toss and chose to bowl in the second ODI against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association...

2nd ODI: Pant replaces injured Iyer as England bowl first (Ld)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 26 (IANS) England won the toss and chose to bowl in the second ODI against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates