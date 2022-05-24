eBay announces its first collection of NFTs

- Advertisement -

San Francisco, May 24 (IANS) E-commerce platform eBay has launched a series of exclusive non fungible tokens (NFTs) through a strategic partnership with OneOf, a premier green NFT platform for communities across music, sports, and lifestyle.

Through this partnership, eBay combines its global reach and unmatched inventory, and OneOf’s eco-conscious Web3 technology, to continue to bring a seamless experience that allows enthusiasts to buy and sell high passion and high value items with confidence.

“NFTs and blockchain technology are revolutionizing the collectibles space, and are increasingly viewed as an investment opportunity for enthusiasts,” Dawn Block, VP Collectibles, Electronics and Home at eBay, said in a statement.

“Through our partnership with OneOf, eBay is now making coveted NFTs more accessible to a new generation of collectors everywhere. This builds upon our commitment to deliver high passion, high value items to the eBay community of buyers and sellers,” Block added.

eBay’s first-ever “Genesis” NFT Collection will feature 3D and animated interpretations of the iconic athletes featured on Sports Illustrated covers over the years, the first of which features record-breaking Canadian hockey legend Wayne Gretzky.

The collection includes thirteen limited-edition digital collectibles as green, gold, platinum, and diamond tier NFTs, with up to 299 editions each in the green tier, to a highly coveted 15 editions only in the diamond tier.

–IANS

vc/ksk/