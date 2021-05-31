Edtech startup Testbook now has 18 lakh paid users

Adv.

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Edtech startup Testbook on Monday said it has crossed over 18 lakh paid users from the total of 1.8 crore registered users on its platform.

Nearly 70 lakh users got themselves registered on the platform during the pandemic alone, when Testbook initiated curriculum-driven, cohort-based live tutoring courses which is showing 50 per cent (on-month) growth, the company said in a statement.

“Termed as a 360-degree learning experience model — be it live tutoring, assessment, question practice, doubt solving, detailed performance analytics, and job and vacancies information — everything is available just at single web platform, which has been the chief reason for the growth of the company,” said Ashutosh Kumar, Co-founder, and CEO, testbook.com.

The company is now aggressively planning to enter few top government examinations of the country that includes the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and engineering examinations, etc.

The company said it has increased its YoY monthly revenue by four times, with over one lakh transactions during the past six months.

“Every month, approximately 25,000 students and professionals subscribe to Testbook on an everyday basis,” it added.

The company observed that 50 per cent of user traffic is organic, which indicated strong brand value and trust among the learners across India.

“With the successful conversion of 10 per cent paid subscribers out of the total registered users, Testbook has been able to earn 3 times than the industry standard in B2C freemium product category,” Kumar informed.

Founded in 2014 by IIT Bombay alumni — Kumar, Narendra Agrawal, Manoj Munna, and Praveen Agrawal — the company aims to become a leader in the $5 billion examination-preparation industry in India.

–IANS

na/