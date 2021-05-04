Elnaaz Norouzi: Social media has kept life moving amid Covid

Adv.

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Actress Elnaaz Norouzi says social media has emerged as a great platform for people to help each other during these tough times.

“As the world hit the pause button owing to Coronavirus, social media has kept life moving forward. In such trying times, the power of new media made it possible for everyone to come together and fight the deadly virus. From crowdfunding to making people aware of Covid to sharing the resource details, all these platforms have been contributing to a very large extent to bring lives back on track again,” she told IANS.

The actress adds that she, too, is trying her best to reach out and help as many people as possible.

“At such a critical time, every post, every request, and every query is crucial. To pitch in my contribution in helping the nation get back on its feet, I am trying to amplify Covid related information through my social media handle. Only together we can fight this virus,” she says.

Elnaaz, who shot to fame with a role in the web series “Sacred Games”, was recently seen in the OTT-released film “Hello Charlie”.

–IANS

