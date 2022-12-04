Elon Musk advises Joe Biden to just buy a Tesla

San Francisco, Dec 4 (IANS) Elon Musk on Sunday advised Joe Biden to buy a Tesla, as the US President revealed plans to build 5 lakh electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the country.

Biden recently announced the release of the first round of funding for a nationwide EV charging network, financing the construction of stations in 35 states.

“We’re building 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations across the country. The great American road trip will be fully electrified,” posted Biden on Twitter.

Musk replied: “Or you can just buy a Tesla”.

Biden further posted from @POTUS account: “You hired me to get things done – I hope I’m making you proud.”

Musk again replied: “I kinda like this post tbh (to be honest)”.

Earlier this year, Musk said no one was watching Biden after the President did not mention Tesla during his State of the Union speech.

“Nobody is watching the State of the Union,” Musk told CNBC.

Biden had touted the combined $18 billion investments by Ford and GM to build electric vehicles, while Tesla was not mentioned in Biden’s address to the nation.

Musk later tweeted directly to Biden, saying “Tesla has created over 50,000 US jobs building electric vehicles and is investing more than double GM + Ford combined”.

Biden “is treating the American public like fools” the Tesla CEO had said.

However, in his first-ever public acknowledgement of Musk-run Tesla’s contribution to the world of EVs, Biden had said in February that the country is building a reliable national public charging network to counter Chinese challenge in the EV market.

“From iconic companies like GM and Ford building out new electric vehicle production to Tesla, our nation’s largest electric vehicle manufacturer, to innovative younger companies, manufacturing is coming back to America after decades,” he had said.

