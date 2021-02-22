Entire California school board resigns as video call goes viral

ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco, Feb 22 (IANS) All members of a northern California school board resigned after they were caught badmouthing parents in a video call that became viral.

The board members of the Oakley Union Elementary School District were unaware that they were being watched as they vented their general frustrations, The Verge reported on Sunday.

While parents are already upset by prolonged school closures, the board member were seen in the video suggesting that parents just “want their babysitters back,” or want to go back to ingesting marijuana.

Outraged by the content of the video, over 7,000 people, including parents signed a petition asking the board members to resign.

All the members have now resigned, according to a letter from Greg Hetrick, Superintendent of the Oakley Union Elementary School District.

In a statement, the board members said that they “deeply regret the comments that were made in the meeting of the Board of Education earlier this week.”

“As trustees, we realise it is our responsibility to model the conduct that we expect of our students and staff, and it is our obligation to build confidence in District leadership; our comments failed you in both regards, and for this we offer our sincerest apology,” they said.

–IANS

gb/rt