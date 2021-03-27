ADVERTISEMENT
Epic Games' new programme focuses on VFX professionals in India

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Epic Games’ real-time 3D creation platform Unreal Engine said that it will select India’s talented women producers and visual effects (VFX) professionals to participate in a four-week-long virtual training and mentoring programme.

The Women Creators Programme, scheduled to start on April 19, aims to inspire and train women creators and from a community of creators. The 15 selected women will be mentored by former Unreal fellowship graduates along with Unreal Engine evangelists.

“The VFX industry is at a dynamic stage in India right now,” Sameer Pitalwalla, Business Director- India/SEA, Epic Games, said in a statement.

“We are thrilled to introduce this immersive training programme for women creators, storytellers, producers, VFX and animation professionals to equip them with the power of technology that Unreal Engine can provide to them in taking their game up in the profession,” Pitalwalla added.

The programme’s first batch was shortlisted through an opening panel discussion with women creators in partnership with ASIFA India on March 25, the company said on Thursday.

“We hope the participants have an enriching training experience,” Pitalwalla said.

The workshop training will cover the VFX industry’s relevant themes such as Animation and DCC workflows, World Building and Terrain Tools, Lighting and Post Processing, Material Editor, Sequence, Livelink and Blueprints.

–IANS

vc/ash

Previous articlePriyanka Chopra: Oscars, Baftas are amazing but not why I pick projects (IANS INTERVIEW)
