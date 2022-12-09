Epic Games not planning for Fortnite VR

San Francisco, Dec 9 (IANS) Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney said the company “has no plans” to build its battle royale game Fortnite in virtual reality (VR).

Sweeney told The Verge that the idea to bring Fortnite to VR will not work well.

“The thing that we do in Fortnite every day as gamers is run through an environment rapidly, and it’s the kind of experience that involves intense motion and doesn’t work as well in VR,” he said.

Sweeney also claimed that Epic would be pleased to work with a company like Meta on other metaverse projects, though it’s possible that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg would disagree that a game similar to Fortnite is not appropriate for VR.

In a bid to empower gamers, Epic Games had hosted the in-person Fortnite Champion Series last month in Raleigh, North Carolina, with a prize pool of $1 million.

