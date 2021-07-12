Eufy by Anker brings smart vacuum cleaner Robovac 35C to India

Adv.

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) 12th July 2021: US-baseh consumer electronics company Eufy by Anker on Monday launched a new robotic vacuums cleaner Robovac 35C for Rs 14,999 in India.

Available on Flipkart with 12-month warranty, the device features WiFi connectivity, three times improved suction, a large dustbin container, and quieter functionality, the company said in a statement.

Robovac 35C comes with a three-point cleaning system as three brushes and strong suction power effectively loosens, extract, and vacuums dirt to give a superior clean.

“Its superior, strong suction with Boost IQ Technology sucks up dirt and dust with 1500Pa of suction power ensures the floors, carpets are clear of all dirt, dust, and crumbs,” the company said.

Robovac 35C combines a dual-layer, triple filter, and one high-performance filter to achieve a clean home.

RoboVac aims to clean with the equivalent sound of an operating microwave and has been reduced to only 2.85-inch tall to clean under low-hanging furniture with ease.

“Engineered with the latest Technology and impressive looks, the anti-scratch material cover provides superior protection when in use. When the vacuum is finished cleaning or has less battery, it goes back to its charging base and connects automatically with no assistance required,” the company informed.

Robovac 35C can be controlled through the EufyHome app, Amazon Alexa, and the Google Assistant voice control services.

Last month, Eufy by Anker expanded its robotic vacuum cleaner line-up with Robovac G30 Hybrid in India that is available for Rs 23,999 on Amazon India.

The G30 Hybrid brings together vacuuming and wet mopping capabilities in one modestly designed robot.

–IANS

na/