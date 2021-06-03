Eufy by Anker launches smart robotic vaccum cleaner G30 in India

Adv.

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) US-based Eufy by Anker on Thursday expanded its robotic vacuum cleaner line-up with Robovac G30 Hybrid in India.

The G30 Hybrid brings together vacuuming and wet mopping capabilities in one modestly designed robot.

With smart navigation, app control and Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant voice-command support, the robotic cleaner is available for Rs 23,999 on Amazon India, the company said in a statement.

“Amid rising Covid cases and lockdowns, using floor-cleaning robots to reduce human intervention yet maintain hygiene is a wise choice. Robovac G30 Hybrid is a modern wonder with incredible features a 2-in-1 sweep and wet mopping options to make your daily life much easier than beforem,” said Gopal Jeyaraj, Country Head and SAARC, Anker Innovations.

The robotic cleaner sets the ‘Boundary Strips’ that allow the user, to exclude the areas to clean.

The device uses specialised dual-Hall Sensors to detect the Boundary Strips you set, ensuring it only cleans the areas required.

Robovac G30 runs on the second-generation of ‘BoostIQ’, which automatically optimizes 2000pa suction power according to the type of floor it’s cleaning or how much dirt it detects, the company said.

With both vacuuming and mopping capabilities, RoboVac G30 Hybrid, G30 also includes disposable and reusable mop cloths for complete cleaning freedom.

G30 supports multiple cleaning modes and auto-clean scheduling that ensures an effortless flow, which can be tracked via ‘Eufy Home App’ with a complete control history.

–IANS

na/