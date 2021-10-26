EV startup REVOS launches peer to peer charging point at Rs 1

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) EV infrastructure provider REVOS on Tuesday launched BOLT, peer-to-peer charging points which will be available at a launch price of Rs 1 each from October 29 till December end.

In the next two years, REVOS aims to install more than 1 million BOLT charging points across 500 cities and other emerging markets. BOLT is available on the REVOS website for Rs 3,000 without the launch offer.

“The PCO box revolutionised the telecom industry by making it available to the masses. BOLT is aiming to do the same for the EV industry by being ubiquitous. Just like the yellow phone box, we envisage the green BOLT charging points in every nook and corner of the country,” said Mohit Yadav, co-founder, REVOS.

The startup said that installing BOLT requires no additional infrastructure and can be done in under 30 minute with little to zero maintenance.

An hour of charge on the BOLT can give riders a day’s range for their electric vehicle.

The charging units come with an energy calculator to monitor the power consumption and give the buyer access to a lifetime of passive income.

BOLT owners can choose to switch the device status between ‘Public’ and ‘Private’, where ‘Public’ charging points are open to the public and are available for booking on the BOLT app.

The charging points marked as ‘Private’ are exclusively for the use of device owners.

In the pre-launch phase, thousands of BOLT charging points have been installed across 60 different cities in India with an installed capacity of over 3,600KW, the startup said.

Riders can also locate the nearest charging point on the REVOS BOLT mobile app, scan the QR code, use the charger on demand and pay per use.

REVOS was founded in 2017 by Yadav and Jyotiranjan. It has raised $4.5 million in funding from Union Square Ventures and Prime Venture Partners, and has offices in Bengaluru and Singapore.

–IANS

na/