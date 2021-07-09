Ex-Twitter veteran joins as adviser to Indian firm Games24x7

Adv.

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Alex Roetter, former head of engineering of Twitter, has joined as an advisor to Games24x7, one of India’s largest online gaming companies.

Mumbai-based Games24x7 is one of India’s largest online skill gaming companies with a diverse portfolio that includes RummyCircle, My11Circle, Carrom and Ultimate Games.

Backed by investors including Tiger Global and The Raine Group. Games24x7 recently announced its entry into the US market.

“As Games24x7 expands its portfolio, customer base and ventures into international markets, we are extremely excited to have such a stellar leader join us as an Advisor. Roetter’s experience and guidance will be invaluable for our organisation,” said Trivikraman Thampy and Bhavin Pandya, co-founders and CEOs, Games24x7.

In his tenure at Twitter from 2010 to 2016, Roetter served in various roles culminating with his appointment as Senior Vice President, Engineering, at the microblogging service’s global headquarters at San Francisco, leading engineering and operations company wide.

An alumnus of Stanford University, Roetter, who has also previously worked with Google, presently serves as Managing Director and General Partner for Moxxie Ventures.

“The online gaming sector in India is poised for a take-off. With its focus on technology and product innovation to improve player experience, Games24x7 epitomises the zeitgeist of India’s outstanding tech entrepreneurship,” said Roetter.

The company has set up a casual games studio, Ultimate Games, to launch new games for the global market.

Games24x7 has offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kiev, Philadelphia, and Miami.

–IANS

na/