World Technology

Excitel launches OTT entertainment plan at no extra cost

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) Broadband network provider Excitel on Monday unveiled a special broadband plan curated to cater to the growing OTT consumption.

The bundled service is available starting this month and allows subscribers to access multiple leading over-the-top (OTT) platforms namely ZEE5, Voot, Eros, Shemaroo at no added cost.

The subscriptions are complementary with Excitel’s 300 Mbps/3-month plan priced at Rs 752 and is available in all Excitel servicing cities.

“We at Excitel, are happy to partner with leading OTT players to cater to the binge-watching needs of the youth in the country. The bundle pack enables users to consume top-of-the-line OTT content with our 300Mbps package at no extra cost and zero buffering,” Vivek Raina, CEO and Co-Founder, Excitel said in a statement.

Excitel witnessed a growth of around 55 per cent and expanded its user base to 5,00,000 in the year 2020.

Currently operational in 19 cities, including Delhi/NCR, Jaipur, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Excitel Broadband is also working towards expanding in over 50 more cities by the end of 2021.

–IANS

wh/dpb

LATEST UPDATES

