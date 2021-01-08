World Technology

F5 acquires multi-cloud management startup Volterra for $500 mn

By IANS
F5 acquires multi-cloud management startup Volterra for $500 mn 1
ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco, Jan 8 (IANS) Applications networking company F5 has acquired Volterra, a multi-cloud management startup, for $500 million.

F5 said that with the addition of Volterra’s technology platform, it is creating an edge platform built for enterprises and service providers that will be security-first and app-driven with unlimited scale.

“With Volterra, we advance our Adaptive Applications vision with an Edge 2.0 platform that solves the complex multi-cloud reality enterprise customers confront,” said François Locoh-Donou, President and CEO, F5.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our platform will create a SaaS solution that solves our customers’ biggest pain points,” he added in a statement on Thursday.

The deal breaks down to $440 million in cash and $60 million in deferred and unvested incentive compensation.

“With our platform, we will extend F5’s application security leadership to the edge, thereby expanding our combined reach in the fastest growing segment of F5’s $28 billion 2023 total addressable market,” said Ankur Singla, Founder and CEO of Santa Clara-based Volterra.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon closing of the transaction, Singla and the Volterra leadership team will join F5 in key management roles.

“When we started Volterra, multi-cloud and edge were still buzzwords and venture funding was still searching for tangible use cases,” Singla said.

“Fast forward three years and Covid-19 has dramatically changed the landscape — it has accelerated digitisation of physical experiences and moved more of our day-to-day activities online,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

na/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSamsung launches Galaxy Chromebook 2 with QLED display
Next articleHyundai Motors shares up 20% after potential Apple EV deal

Related Articles

News

Hailee Steinfeld 'honoured' to star in 'Hawkeye' series

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Jan 9 (IANS) Actress-singer Hailee Steinfeld feels honoured to be part of Marvel's Hawkeye series.Steinfeld said that it felt "so good" to...
Read more
Sports

SL spinner Akila Dananjaya's bowling action cleared by ICC

IANS - 0
Dubai, Jan 9 (IANS) Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya, who was banned from bowling for one year in August, 2019 due to suspect action,...
Read more
Technology

‘Among Us’ most downloaded mobile game globally in 2020

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Jan 9 (IANS) The mystery-party-action game 'Among Us' has become the most downloaded mobile game on both Android and iOS app stores...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

F5 acquires multi-cloud management startup Volterra for $500 mn 2

Roku buys short-form video app Quibi’s library of content

IANS - 0
San Francisco, Jan 9 (IANS) Streaming media player Roku has acquired defunct short-form video service service Quibis library of content, for an undisclosed sum.The...
F5 acquires multi-cloud management startup Volterra for $500 mn 3

SpaceX Dragon set to bring more key science back to Earth

F5 acquires multi-cloud management startup Volterra for $500 mn 4

Galaxy Buds Pro, SmartTags seen as free gift with S21 Ultra

F5 acquires multi-cloud management startup Volterra for $500 mn 5

Amazon discontinues Pantry as it focuses on grocery delivery

F5 acquires multi-cloud management startup Volterra for $500 mn 6

Microsoft Teams is getting new 'Dynamic View' feature in March

F5 acquires multi-cloud management startup Volterra for $500 mn 7

LG to feature virtual human as speaker during CES 2021

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020