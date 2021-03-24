ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Facebook announces F8 developer conference on June 2

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco, March 23 (IANS) Facebook on Tuesday announced to organise its flagship F8 developer conference in a virtual, single-day event on June 2.

Called F8 Refresh, the virtual stage will be open to developers across the world and live streamed on Facebook for Developers page.

F8 attracted more than 5,000 people during its in-person avatar.

ADVERTISEMENT

“F8 has always brought together an incredible community of people who are building, innovating, and looking for what’s next,” Facebook said in a statement.

“Over the last year, our community of developers enabled growth for businesses of all sizes to adapt to a changed world and accelerate their digital transformation,” it added.

The company told TechCrunch that there would be no keynote from CEO Mark Zuckerberg this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘F8 Refresh’ will feature the latest product tools to help developers build across its family of apps, as well as technical deep-dive sessions, demos, and panels.

Amid the growing fear of coronavirus pandemic, Facebook last year cancelled its prestigious F8 developer conference in San Jose on May 5-6.

Nearly all flagship tech conferences were cancelled last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

na/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleApple expands free professional learning to help teachers
Next articleWhatsApp chatbot 'MyGov Corona Helpdesk' surpasses 30M users
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Swiggy to cover vaccination cost for over 2 lakh delivery partners

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Online food delivery platform Swiggy on Wednesday announced that it will cover Covid-19 vaccination cost for over 2...
Read more
Technology

Online mindfulness may boost mental health during Covid pandemic

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 24 (IANS) The fear, anxiety and stress associated with the Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on mental health. However, a...
Read more
Sports

Oman, UAE matches a start from scratch for India: Football coach Stimac

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) India return to international football after a gap of more than a year when they face Oman in...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

OPPO sells F19 Pro phones worth Rs 2,300cr in 3 days

Strong smartphone biz helps Xiaomi log solid growth in 2020

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Hong Kong, March 24 (IANS) Xiaomi on Wednesday reported a robust performance driven by its smartphone business last year, with a total revenue...

Dream Sports closes $400M funding round

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Dream Sports, a homegrown company that owns brands such as fantasy sports platform Dream11, FanCode, and DreamX, on Wednesday...

Swiggy to cover vaccination cost for over 2 lakh delivery partners

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Online food delivery platform Swiggy on Wednesday announced that it will cover Covid-19 vaccination cost for over 2...

Online mindfulness may boost mental health during Covid pandemic

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 24 (IANS) The fear, anxiety and stress associated with the Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on mental health. However, a...

Apple Card doesn't discriminate against women: US investigators

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 24 (IANS) A US investigation into allegations that Apple credit card discriminated against women by offering them lower credit limits has...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates