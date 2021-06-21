Facebook announces week-long music celebration in India

Adv.

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) Facebook on Monday announced a week-long celebration in form of virtual concerts and more for the music enthusiasts in India.

As an extension of its ‘Social For Good’ initiative, over 80 artists, singers and music composers across genres including film, classical, ghazals, pop, indie, rap and hip-hop will take the virtual stage across Facebook and Instagram.

Slated from June 22-26, fans will be able to view and share their love for the live performances from 7 p.m-10 p.m, with a regional version featuring leading artists from the South from 5 p.m-7 p.m.

As part of the #MoreMusicTogether initiative, the company has partnered with artists, music publishers and labels to provide an engaging experience along with a range of features for music lovers to connect and create their personalised content.

“The past few months have been difficult for many, but it’s been heartening to see how people have come together on our platforms to help each other,” said Paras Sharma, Director, Media Partnerships, Facebook India.

Popular artists from the music industry will also unveil new songs on Instagram/Facebook during the music celebration week.

The company said it is making it easier for independent artists and creators to share their music across Facebook and Instagram products through the ‘Facebook Independent Artist Programme.

Music lovers can also look forward to expressing themselves through engaging Reels challenges, a newly launched AR filter ‘Beat Dance’ and special edition MoreMusicTogether Stickers.

Facebook will also unveil a playlist called ‘Discovered on Reels’ which includes some of the most popular songs on Instagram Reels that fans can listen to on JioSaavn.

