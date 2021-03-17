ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Facebook eyes newsletter biz with new publishing platform

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco, March 17 (IANS) After launching Facebook News, the social network now aims to monetise the newsletter business and will soon start testing partnerships with independent writers for its new publishing platform.

According to a report in Axios, the newsletter publishing platform is free-to-use, and will be integrated with Facebook Pages.

The Pages integration will allow writers, journalists and content professionals to publish content outside of text, like live videos and “Stories” status updates.

ADVERTISEMENT

The platform will also include tools for journalists to build actual websites.

“Facebook plans to build tools within the platform that allow writers to monetise their websites and newsletters with subscriptions, and possibly other forms of revenue down the line,” the report mentioned on Tuesday.

Facebook is not alone as Twitter in January acquired Revue, an email service that makes it free and easy for anyone to start and publish editorial newsletters, for an undisclosed sum.

ADVERTISEMENT

The move will allow Twitter to effectively utilise its user base of writers, journalists and publications that regularly use the service.

“Facebook wants to be a part of the newsletter business, and it’s willing to pay for it,” reports Axios.

Facebook will allow writers to create Groups for their products on the platform, and will provide writers with metrics about how content is performing.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

na/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleHrithik Roshan’s banter over Samosas
Next articleRiot Games gives clean chit to CEO on sexual harassment charge
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

OPPO Reno5 F with a quad-camera setup launched

3 in 4 Indians believe antibodies develop post 1st Covid dose

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) With the Covid-19 vaccination drives in progress, 74 per cent Indians believe that antibodies develop just after taking...

Chinese investor exits Koo's parent company

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Existing investors, along with a few prominent Indians, have bought out Chinese venture capital firm Shunwei Capital's minority...

Teen mastermind behind great Twitter hack of 2020, jailed

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 17 (IANS) Graham Ivan Clark, a teenager behind the unprecedented Twitter hack of July last year that compromised high-profile accounts...

Pandemic increased pregnancy stress for US women: Study

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 17 (IANS) A new study has revealed that the Covid-19 pandemic has increased pregnancy stress for expectant mothers as well...

Aamir Khan: I trust the media completely

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Aamir Khan has opened up about quitting social media, saying people ought to stop extending theories over why he did so.
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates