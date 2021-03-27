ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Facebook launches Holi-themed Avatar stickers

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) With an aim to add to the festive cheer online, Facebook on Friday rolled out Holi-themed Avatar stickers, which are already live on the mobile app as well as Messenger.

These new stickers have been introduced to give people more options to express themselves during the festival period, the company said in a statement.

To create Avatar, users can go to the Facebook or Messenger comment composer, click on the “smiley” button, and then the sticker tab. Users can click “Create Your Avatar” or find the avatar creator in the Bookmarks section in your Facebook app.

The new Holi stickers will appear in the sticker library when you are posting or commenting on Facebook posts, or while using Messenger.

The company said that in the past two weeks, more than 4 million people in India have made over 6.6 million posts and comments about Holi on Facebook.

With much of our social interaction these days taking place online, it’s more important than ever to be able to express yourself personally on Facebook, the company said.

Recently, Facebook has allowed content creators to monetise and earn from all video types, especially the short-form, including testing sticker ads in its popular Stories feature.

–IANS

vc/arm

