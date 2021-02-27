Facebook launches TikTok-like app for creating, sharing raps

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) Facebook has doubled down on its efforts to take on the growing Chinese short-video making platform TikTok, this time by launching a new app for creating and sharing raps.

Called BARS, the app is now available in the Apple App Store in the US and makes it easy to create and share raps so that rappers can focus on and experiment with the content, “rather than investing heavily in equipment and production”.

“Audio production tools can be complicated, expensive and difficult to use. With BARS, you can select one of our professionally-created beats, write lyrics and record yourself dropping bars,” Facebook said in a statement on Friday.

“BARS auto-suggests rhymes as you’re writing to keep your flow going. You can also jump into Challenge mode and freestyle with auto-suggested word cues. Choose from a variety of audio and visual filters to take your creations to the next level,” the company added.

Facebook’s internal R&D group, the New Product Experimentation (NPE) Team, is behind the new experimental app.

BARS is NPE Team’s second launch in the music space, following its public debut of music video app Collab last year.

Collab brings together creators and fans to create, watch, and mix and match original videos, starting with music.

For BARS, no formal rap experience is required.

“You can create something great whether you’ve just thought of a dope couplet or have been freestyling for years,” Facebook said.

A rapper Erica aka @Bliss posted on Facebook: “The final product on the BARS app sounds like you went to a studio and recorded it. I just create for myself, but hearing my creations sound good, and the positive feedback from other people makes me feel like, “Hey maybe I can really create a good song and put it out there and people will like it!”

The company said it will open up invites in batches for the app, starting in the US.

