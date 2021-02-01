ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Facebook Oculus VR device arriving in S Korea on Tuesday

By IANS
Seoul, Feb 1 (IANS) SK Telecom, South Korea’s largest wireless carrier, said on Monday it will release the latest virtual reality (VR) device by Facebook, the Oculus Quest 2, as the telecom operator seeks to expand its presence in the local VR market.

The Oculus Quest 2 will go on sale from $370 at SK Telecom’s retail and online stores.

The mobile carrier said it will offer the device in South Korea on Tuesday as an extension of its partnership with the US social media giant in 2019.

SK Telecom sold the company’s previous Oculus Go device through last year, reports Yonhap news agency.

The Oculus Quest 2, which provides around 200 VR games, has improved performance through Qualcomm Technologies Inc.’s XR2 chipset, according to the mobile carrier.

The device will support games co-developed by SK Telecom, including “Crazy World VR,” in the first half of this year, as well as the mobile carrier’s Jump VR platform in the second half of this year.

The mobile carrier has focused on developing VR technology since it launched its high-speed 5G network in April 2019.

The company offers augmented reality (AR) and VR content through its Jump application and has established a film studio that produces 3D hologram content using Microsoft Corp.’s technology.

SK Telecom has said it targets 10 million Jump service users by the end of this year.

–IANS

na/

