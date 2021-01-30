ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Facebook open source platform gets over 1.2M followers

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) The open-source platform by Facebook has reached over 1.2 million followers on Github and engineers and developers across the world collaborated to make over 127,000 changes to the codebase.

In 2020, Facebook’s open source portfolio grew to over 700 active repositories, with more than 200 projects made public.

“There is no denying that 2020 was a challenging year for many of us in so many different ways. Despite these challenges, we saw more projects going live and more people contributing to the growth of open source worldwide,” said Suraj Subramanian from Facebook Open Source Platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

Facebook continued its long-standing support of open source by joining the Linux Foundation and the Zephyr Project at the Platinum level and becoming a founding contributor of the Software Developer Diversity and Inclusion project.

Facebook has also partnered with Microsoft on extending a static analyser, Infer, to C# programming language.

“As a result of this collaboration, Microsoft published project Infer# to detect potential bugs like null-pointer dereference and resource leak or race conditions in the .NET ecosystem,” Subramanian said in a blog post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Facebook also helped found MLCommons, an open engineering consortium for ML research and systems.

Researchers open sourced their implementation of a multilingual translation model that works for any pair of 100 languages without an English intermediary.?

“We remain committed to an inclusive payment technology that is also open source. We refreshed the developer experience for the Diem blockchain (formerly Libra) with new documentation and follow-along tutorials”.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

na/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleUS court rejects Musk's claim against Indian American student
Next articleAfternoon nap may boost your working memory
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Apple leads global tablet market in 2020, Samsung 2nd

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Apple shipped 57.6 million iPads in 2020, garnering top spot with 30.6 per cent tablet market share globally,...

Global Chromebook market grows by over 4 times, HP leads

Facebook Oculus VR device arriving in S Korea on Tuesday

Exclude YouTube from new media code: Google to Australia

Global baseband revenue hits $7.1bn in Q3 2020: Report

Apple allows Chrome extension for iCloud passwords

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021