Facebook records 38.2% increase in people of colour as leaders

San Francisco, July 17 (IANS) Facebook said that it has achieved a 38.2 per cent increase in Black leaders due to strong recruiting and increased focus on retaining top talent across the company in the last one year.

Facebook said that it will continue striving for an overall 30 per cent increase in representation of people of colour in the US, including Asian and Hispanic people, in leadership roles in five years.

“We increased representation of women in technical, non-technical and leadership roles globally as well as Black and Hispanic employees in the US,” the social network said in its latest diversity report.

“Representation of women globally, combined with underrepresented minorities, people with disabilities and veterans in the US slightly outpaced our ambitious growth, and today make up 45.6 per cent of our workforce, up from 45.3 per cent in 2020,” Facebook informed.

Facebook said that it is on track to meet its goal of spending $1.1 billion with diverse-owned businesses, and donating to underrepresented creators and nonprofits this year.

The company aims to double the number of women employees globally and double the number of Black and Hispanic employees in the US.

“By 2024, our goal is to have at least 50 per cent of our workforce comprised of women globally, and underrepresented minorities, people with two or more ethnicities, people with disabilities and veterans in the US,” it added.

