Facebook removes Myanmar military's main news page

Nay Pyi Taw, Feb 21 (IANS) Facebook on Sunday removed the main news page run by Myanmar’s military, citing violation of its rules prohibiting the incitement of violence.

The move comes a day after two people were killed protesting against the coup, the BBC reported.

“In line with our global policies, we’ve removed the Tatmadaw True News Information Team Page from Facebook for repeated violations of our Community Standards prohibiting incitement of violence and coordinating harm,” Facebook said in a statement.

The military made use of the page to issue warnings to protesters and spread its allegations that the National League for Democracy’s (NLD) win in the election last year was fraudulent.

The military has not provided any proof to back its allegations.

Earlier this month, the Myanmar military imposed a one-year state of emergency after detaining democratically-elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others.

Protests against the coup continued on Sunday as thousands of people came out to the streets, demanding the release of Suu Kyi and other members of her NLD party.

Facebook earlier this month imposed widespread restrictions on content and profiles run by Myanmar’s military to prevent spread of “misinformation” as protests against the military coup continued across the country.

Among other military-run accounts, these measures applied to the Myanmar Military Information Team’s Facebook Page and to Myanmar Military spokesperson Brigadier-General Zaw Min Tun’s Facebook account.

–IANS

gb/vd