Facebook rolls out new profile frames to boost Covid vax

San Francisco, April 1 (IANS) In a bid to spread the word and support the Covid-19 vaccination drive, Facebook on Thursday launched new profile frames that will enable users to encourage friends and family to take the jab.

The new frames will enable people to get “credible information, get vaccinated and encourage others to do the same”, the social media giant stated in a blogpost.

“The new frames will let you share your support for Covid-19 vaccines and see that others you respect and care about are doing the same,” it said.

As part of the feature, Facebook will showcase a summary in the News Feed of friends, family members who are using the COVID-19 vaccine profile frames.

Facebook developed the frames in collaboration with the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

For the initiative, the tech giant has partnered many public figures. It was recently launched in the UK in partnership with National Health Services (NHS).

–IANS

RT/rt