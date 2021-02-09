ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Facebook to remove more false alarms about Covid, vaccines

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco, Feb 9 (IANS) Facebook has announced to expand its efforts to remove false claims on its own platform and Instagram about Covid-19 and its vaccines.

The expanded list of false Covid-19 and vaccine-related claims that will be removed include: Covid-19 is man-made; vaccines are not effective at preventing the disease they were created to protect against; it’s safer to get a disease than to get its vaccine and vaccines are dangerous, toxic, or cause autism, among others.

The social network said in a statement late on Monday that the move is taken after consultations with leading health organisations, including the WHO.

ADVERTISEMENT

Starting this week in the US, Facebook will feature links in the Covid-19 Information Center to local ministry of health websites to help people understand whether they’re eligible to get vaccinated and how to do so.

“And in the coming weeks, as more information becomes available, we’ll continue to expand this feature to more countries and improve it to make it easier for people to see where and when they can get vaccinated in just a few taps,” Facebook informed.

Building trust and confidence in vaccines is critical, so “we’re launching the largest worldwide campaign to help public health organisations share accurate information about Covid-19 vaccines and encourage people to get vaccinated as vaccines become available to them”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Facebook is giving $120 million in ad credits to help health ministries, NGOs and UN agencies reach billions of people around the world with Covid-19 vaccine and preventive health information.

“We’ll soon bring the Covid-19 Information Center to Instagram so people can access the latest information about vaccines across our apps”.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

na/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleReddit raises $250M, now has over 50M daily users
Next articleJacqueline Fernandez: I spend an hour doing the house chores
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Apple iOS 14.5 to let you set Spotify as default music service

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) The upcoming Apple iOS update will let users select a third-party default music service like Spotify when they...
Read more
Technology

Microsoft adding nation-state security alerts for enterprises

IANS - 0
Microsoft adding nation-state hacking alerts for enterprisesNew Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Microsoft is adding a new security alert to Defender for Office 365...
Read more
Sports

Lewandowski scores twice as Bayern reach FIFA Club WC final

IANS - 0
Doha, Feb 9 (IANS) Robert Lewandowski scored twice to help Bayern Munich see off Al Ahly in the last four at the ongoing...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Reddit raises $250M, now has over 50M daily users

IANS - 0
San Francisco, Feb 9 (IANS) Online public discussion platform Reddit has raised $250 million in the new Series E funding round.The company, now...

Apple iOS 14.5 to let you set Spotify as default music...

Hacker changed water chemical levels to poison entire US city

TikTok users get full access to Universal’s catalog of artists

Twitter reaches out to IT Minister Prasad for formal dialogue

Microsoft adding nation-state security alerts for enterprises

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021