Facebook users report problems with Ads Manager in India

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Multiple users from several parts of India reported problems with Meta-owned Facebook on Thursday, especially facing trouble with its ‘Ads Manager.

DownDetector, an online website outage monitoring platform, showed that most of the outage reports were from Mumbai and Delhi.

Several users took to the microblogging platform Twitter to report the issue.

“In middle of building out a massive campaign & ads manager goes down” a user said in a tweet.

“Entered Facebook Ads Manager, but can‘t access it because of an error, also me: runs to Twitter to check if i‘m alone,” another user commented.

Facebook was yet to comment on what caused this outage.

In October this year, Facebook was unavailable to roughly 3.5 billion users in the world for six hours.

The outage also moved traffic to other social media applications and websites like Signal and Twitter that saw a surge in users by 140 times and seven times respectively.

Video streaming platforms such as YouTube and Jio Play also saw a surge in traffic — up by 30 times and 20 times respectively.

–IANS

aj/na