Facebook working on Instagram for kids under age 13

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Facebook on Friday said it is working on Instagram for kids under age 13 where parents will have controls just like Messenger Kids.

Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri said that a version of the popular photo-sharing app is currently being explored.

“Kids are increasingly asking their parents if they can join apps that help them keep up with their friends,” Mosseri said in a tweet.

“A version of Instagram where parents have control, like we did w/ Messenger Kids, is something we’re exploring. We’ll share more down the road,” he added.

Mosseri is overseeing the Instagram for Kids project with vice president Pavni Diwanji.

Facebook launched Messenger chat platform for kids between 6-12 age group in 2017.

Earlier this week, Instagram said it is introducing a new feature that prevents adults from sending messages to people under 18 who don’t follow them.

“We have banned adults from direct messaging teenagers who don’t follow them and introduce ‘safety prompts’ that will be shown to teens when they DM adults who have been ‘exhibiting potentially suspicious behaviour’,” Instagram said in a statement.

The company said that suspicious behaviour could include sending “a large amount of friend or message requests to people under 18.”

Safety prompts will give teenage users the option to report or block adults who are messaging them.

Instagram also announced a new Parents’ Guide with expert partners for more countries, including India.

Instagram has over 1 billion monthly active users globally.

–IANS

na/