Facebook's climate science info center now in India

San Francisco, Feb 18 (IANS) Facebook on Thursday said it is expanding and improving its Climate Science Information Center, and introducing new ways for people to discover it, while making it available in several new countries including in India.

The centre is already available in France, Germany, the UK and US.

Facebook said that “today our centre will also be available in Belgium, Brazil, Canada, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Spain, South Africa and Taiwan.”

The centre connects people on Facebook with science-based news, approachable information and actionable resources from the world’s leading climate change organisations.

It includes detailed deep dives that go beyond the basic facts, as well as ways to get involved.

“We already direct people to the Climate Science Information Center when they search for climate-related terms, and will keep doing that where the center is available,” Facebook said in a blog post.

“In countries where it isn’t, we will soon direct people to the UN Environment Programme, a leading global environmental authority,” it added.

Along with expanding the center, Facebook is also taking steps to improve it.

It added a section that features facts that debunk common climate myths.

“To debunk the myths with current and specific facts, we’ve brought in climate communication experts from the George Mason University, the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication and the University of Cambridge,” Facebook said.

The social networking giant has also started to add informational labels to some posts on climate in the UK that direct people to its Climate Science Information Centre.

Facebook said it is planning to expand the initiative to more countries soon.

–IANS

gb/bg