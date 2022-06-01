Facebook's parent company to change stock ticker to META on June 9

- Advertisement -

San Francisco, June 1 (IANS) Meta has announced that its Class A common stock will begin trading on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ‘META’ prior to market open on June 9, 2022.

The company said this is will replace the company’s current ticker symbol ‘FB’, which has been used since its initial public offering in 2012.

“The new ticker symbol aligns with the company’s rebranding from Facebook to Meta, announced on October 28, 2021,” the company said in a blogpost.

“No action by the company’s shareholders is required with respect to the ticker symbol change. The company’s Class A common stock will continue to be listed on NASDAQ and its CUSIP number will remain unchanged,” it added.

Reports say that the rebrand, from Facebook to Meta, is part of CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s efforts to shift gears away from Facebook being known as just a social media company into plans for building the metaverse.

At the time, Meta said it would change its stock ticker to “MVRS,” effective December 1. In late November, the company said it was delaying the change to the first quarter of 2022.

“Announcing @Meta — the Facebook company’s new name. Meta is helping to build the metaverse, a place where we will play and connect in 3D. Welcome to the next chapter of social connection,” the company earlier wrote on Twitter.

–IANS

vc/