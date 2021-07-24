FB connects fans to Olympic Games across its family of apps

Adv.

San Francisco, July 24 (IANS) Facebook has announced to let people enjoy Tokyo Olympics 2020 via new features across its main platform, Instagram and WhatsApp to help people discover content and cheer on their teams.

In select countries, fans will have access to highlights from Tokyo 2020, athlete profiles and interviews throughout the course of the Games via official Olympic broadcasters’ Facebook Pages and Instagram accounts.

This includes NBC Universal in the US, Eurosport for parts of Europe, and beIN in the Middle East and North Africa.

“In select territories including India, Russia, Sub-Saharan Africa and Spanish-speaking Latin America, fans can see the day’s highlights from Tokyo on the official Olympics Facebook Page,” the company said on Friday.

On Facebook, the users can see highlights from official Olympic broadcast partners, team and athlete overviews, explainers of competitions new to the Games, Olympic history, as well as posts from friends and more.

Through augmented reality (AR) effects on Instagram, fans can get a unique experience in both Stories and Reels.

“In addition, Reels on the @instagram account will take fans behind the scenes with eleven Olympians as they prepare for Tokyo,” the company said.

The official Olympics chatbot is now available on WhatsApp, it added.

The chatbot will share the Olympic schedule, tune-in information for local broadcasts of the Games around the world, and the latest news and medal standings. ??

The chatbot will also include official stickers and a quiz on the various Olympic events. And fans can engage with it to explore the #StrongerTogether campaign from the Olympics.

