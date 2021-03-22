ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

FB defends stand on tackling 'misinfo' ahead of grilling

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco, March 22 (IANS) Facebook on Monday defended its position in tackling the spread of misinformation on its family of apps, as the social network (along with Google and Twitter) is set to face a new US House hearing on Wednesday.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee will grill Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on misinformation plaguing online platforms.

Guy Rosen, VP, Integrity at Facebook, said in a statement that there are some who believe that the company has a financial interest in turning a blind eye to misinformation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The opposite is true. We have every motivation to keep misinformation off of our apps and we’ve taken many steps to do so at the expense of user growth and engagement,” Rosen argued.

Facebook said that between October and December 2020, it disabled more than 1.3 billion malicious accounts.

“Over the past three years, we’ve removed over 100 networks of coordinated inauthentic behaviour (CIB) from our platform and keep the public informed about our efforts through our monthly CIB reports,” Rosen informed.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone, Jr. said in a statement recently that whether it be falsehoods about the Covid-19 vaccine or debunked claims of election fraud, “these online platforms have allowed misinformation to spread, intensifying national crises with real-life, grim consequences for public health and safety”.

“This hearing will continue the Committee’s work of holding online platforms accountable for the growing rise of misinformation and disinformation,” Pallone said.

Dorsey and Zuckerberg previously appeared before the US Congress in November, for the Senate Judiciary’s hearing on moderation and misinformation labelling.

ADVERTISEMENT

This will be the first hearing by the tech giants after the Capital Chaos on January 6 and various actions the companies took in the wake of the attack.

Facebook said that it has built a global network of more than 80 independent fact-checkers, who review content in more than 60 languages.

“For the most serious kinds of misinformation, such as false claims about Covid-19 and vaccines and content that is intended to suppress voting, we will remove the content,” he added.

As with every integrity challenge, said Facebook, its enforcement will never be perfect.

“While nobody can eliminate misinformation from the Internet entirely, we continue using research, teams, and technologies to tackle it in the most comprehensive and effective way possible,” Rosen said.

The tech platforms are facing intense scrutiny over the spread of fake news, hate speech and misinformation on their platforms for quite some time and have not been able to satisfy the governments worldwide with their answers.

–IANS

na/in

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleOnePlus 9 series gets over 2m reservations in China
Next articleSamsung launches customizable water purifier
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Swiggy to cover vaccination cost for over 2 lakh delivery partners

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Online food delivery platform Swiggy on Wednesday announced that it will cover Covid-19 vaccination cost for over 2...
Read more
Technology

Online mindfulness may boost mental health during Covid pandemic

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 24 (IANS) The fear, anxiety and stress associated with the Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on mental health. However, a...
Read more
Sports

Oman, UAE matches a start from scratch for India: Football coach Stimac

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) India return to international football after a gap of more than a year when they face Oman in...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

OPPO sells F19 Pro phones worth Rs 2,300cr in 3 days

Strong smartphone biz helps Xiaomi log solid growth in 2020

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Hong Kong, March 24 (IANS) Xiaomi on Wednesday reported a robust performance driven by its smartphone business last year, with a total revenue...

Dream Sports closes $400M funding round

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Dream Sports, a homegrown company that owns brands such as fantasy sports platform Dream11, FanCode, and DreamX, on Wednesday...

Swiggy to cover vaccination cost for over 2 lakh delivery partners

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Online food delivery platform Swiggy on Wednesday announced that it will cover Covid-19 vaccination cost for over 2...

Online mindfulness may boost mental health during Covid pandemic

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 24 (IANS) The fear, anxiety and stress associated with the Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on mental health. However, a...

Apple Card doesn't discriminate against women: US investigators

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 24 (IANS) A US investigation into allegations that Apple credit card discriminated against women by offering them lower credit limits has...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates