FB working on smartwatch with social, fitness focus

By IANS
San Francisco, Feb 13 (IANS) Facebook is reportedly working on a smartwatch that will focus on messaging and health features.

Wearers will be able to send messages with Facebook services like Messenger and WhatsApp, and it will work with a cellular connection without a tethered smartphone, reports The Information.

The smartwatch is expected to be feature loaded and would join Facebook’s Oculus virtual reality headsets as well as Portal video chat devices as part of the social network’s growing hardware ecosystem.

As per the report, Facebook is also working on its own operating system for hardware devices. It is possible that homegrown OS would power future wearables from the company.

Facebook is aiming to start selling its smartwatch next year, with a second-generation planned for as soon as 2023.

The social media giant is planning to sell its upcoming device at close to its production cost, which is also what it does with the Oculus headset.

In addition, Facebook is also working on branded Ray-Ban smart glasses to come out later this year and a separate augmented reality research initiative known as Project Aria, which is part of the company’s broader AR explorations.

–IANS

wh/in

