ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

FICCI President Uday Shankar snubs Amazon's claims

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) FICCI President Uday Shankar snubbed the Ficci Ecommerce Committee head after a meet today where all associations were present.

In a first, Uday Shankar has said Amazon’s claims at a vital stakeholder-DPIIT meet Friday were false and need to be rescinded.

Shankar, in a terse distancing from Amazon’s claims, said the apex chamber expects zero-tolerance on creative interpretations of FDI norms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon is under ED investigation for misusing Press Notes 2 and 3 and violating the “market place” covenant governing foreign companies in ecommerce.

The U.S. giant has been accused of circumventing FDI law by investing in multiple downstream Indian companies and then arming them with deep discounting, preferential placement, killing its own ecommerce vendors and millions of brick and mortar rivals with a bear hug.

DPIIT had requested a one-chamber-one-spokesman rule and FICCI therefore fielded Amazon India CFO Raghav Rao at the crucial meeting. Rao is one of the three co-chairs of the FICCI committee. Snapdeal and Reliance are the other two co-chairs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Individual companies have been granted time on March 25, but Rao unwisely chose to attempt a spin on where members stood on the vexed subject.

–IANS

san/ash

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSandeep Aur Pinky Faraar: Too slow for slow-burn impact (IANS Review; Rating: * *)
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Amazon announces 2nd edition of 'Smbhav Awards'

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bengaluru, March 19 (IANS) Amazon India on Friday announced the 2nd edition of 'Amazon Smbhav Awards' to celebrate the spirit of businesses, innovators...
Read more
Technology

Amazon gets Thursday night games in NFL media deal

Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 19 (IANS) Marking the entry of Big Tech into Big Sports, Amazon has inked a decade-long deal with the National...
Read more
News

Meet John Strickland’s ‘The Rig’ cast

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Iain Glen, Martin Compston, Calvin Demba in writer David Macpherson's UK Amazon Original series 'The Rig' directed by John Strickland
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

FICCI President Uday Shankar snubs Amazon's claims

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar: Too slow for slow-burn impact (IANS Review; Rating: * *)

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar; Cast Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta; Direction: Dibakar Banerjee; Rating: * * (two stars)BY...

Mouni Roy: Bhagwad Geeta must be part of school curriculum (Lead)

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Actress Mouni Roy feels the Bhagwad Geeta must be made a part of academic curriculum across India. The actress...

Neha Bhasin: I was asked to get off stage because I was wearing shorts

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Singer Neha Bhasin has spoken about the time when she was asked to get off stage because she was...

Vera Farmiga to star in series about Hurricane Katrina

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 19 (IANS) Actress Vera Farmiga will star in the series "Five Days At Memorial", which will chronicle the first five...

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra opens up on evolution of storytelling

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who has directed films such as "Rang De Basanti", "Delhi 6" and "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag",...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates