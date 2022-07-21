Finance committee examining digital marketing regulation, seeks feedback from Big Tech cos

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) The parliamentary committee on finance met on Thursday on the big tech companies on the issue of regulation.

Jayant Sinha who heads to committee said that, “we are examining the issue to give our recommendation on how to regulate it.”

As the digital market has its own dynamics and its particular class of market which is emerging and growing the committee members want a level playing field for all.

The committee has sought feedback from the domestic big tech companies in the next meeting. The committee is examining how to keep it within the purview of the CCI.

The committee also pointed out about global giants who are in India.

Sources say that Big Tech companies shared their grievances and problems in functioning with regard to global giants. The companies said that not only are they helping to grow the industry but also generating employment.

"Hearing of views of representatives of Associations/Industry stakeholders on the subject 'Anti-Competitive Practices by Big-Tech companies'."

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance that has been looking into various aspects of competition in the marketplace, especially with respect to technology majors.

The eight tech firms which appeared include Paytm, Swiggy, Flipkart, Ola, Oyo, MakeMyTrip and All India Gaming Association.

