Fire TV users doubled content streaming in 2020: Amazon

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) With people spending more time at home, total hours spent by active customers on Fire TV devices more than doubled in 2020, Amazon said on Sunday.

Moreover, customers spent more than three hours per day on their Fire TV devices through 2020, it said.

Fire TV customers welcomed the season 2 of the popular Prime Video original “Mirzapur”, with over 50 per cent of them completing the new season within 48 hours of its release, showed that data.

In an indication that customers are streaming more than ever before, Fire TV saw more than 50 million monthly active users on its devices worldwide.

Amazon said that Fire TV sales in metros continue to grow with Delhi NCR leading the way followed by Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad in 2020.

Among non-metro cities, Coimbatore accounted for the highest number of Fire TV devices sold.

“In 2020, customers loved the Fire TV experience for everything from entertainment, originals, fitness, gaming, sports and much more,” Parag Gupta, Head, Amazon Devices, India, said in a statement.

“With Alexa, voice quickly became the simplest way to find and watch your favourite content; with Fire TV’s universal search customers do not have to switch through multiple apps.”

Customers from over 3900 cities and towns across the country watched their favourite content on Prime Video on Fire TV devices, Amazon said.

Customers also loved listening to music on their Fire TV devices with Amazon Prime Music streaming growing more than 35 per cent in 2020.

–IANS

gb/vd