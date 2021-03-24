ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

First historic Mars helicopter flight on April 8: NASA

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Washington, March 24 (IANS) NASA will attempt to fly Ingenuity mini-helicopter, currently attached to the belly of Perseverance rover, on Mars on April 8, in first such attempt on another planet.

However, before the 1.8- kg rotorcraft attempts its first controlled flight, both it and its team back home must meet a series of daunting milestones.

“When NASA’s Sojourner rover landed on Mars in 1997, it proved that roving the Red Planet was possible and completely redefined our approach to how we explore Mars. Similarly, we want to learn about the potential Ingenuity has for the future of science research,” said Lori Glaze, director of the Planetary Science Division at NASA Headquarters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ingenuity is a technology demonstration that aims to be the first powered flight on another world and, if successful, could further expand our horizons and broaden the scope of what is possible with Mars exploration,” Glaze said in a statement on Wednesday.

On March 21, the rover deployed the guitar case-shaped graphite composite debris shield that protected Ingenuity during landing.

The rover currently is in transit to the “airfield” where Ingenuity will attempt to fly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once deployed, Ingenuity will have 30 Martian days, or sols, (31 Earth days) to conduct its test flight campaign.

Flying in a controlled manner on Mars is far more difficult than flying on Earth.

The Red Planet has significant gravity (about one-third that of Earth’s) but its atmosphere is just 1 per cent as dense as Earth’s at the surface.

ADVERTISEMENT

During Martian daytime, the planet’s surface receives only about half the amount of solar energy that reaches Earth during its daytime, and night-time temperatures can drop as low as minus 90 degrees Celsius, which can freeze and crack unprotected electrical components.

To survive the frigid Martian nights, it must have enough energy to power internal heaters.

“Every step we have taken since this journey began six years ago has been uncharted territory in the history of aircraft,” said Bob Balaram, Mars Helicopter chief engineer at JPL.

“While getting deployed to the surface will be a big challenge, surviving that first night on Mars alone, without the rover protecting it and keeping it powered, will be an even bigger one,” Balaram added.

The helicopter deployment process will take about six sols (six days, four hours on Earth).

While Ingenuity will attempt the first powered, controlled flight on another planet, the first powered, controlled flight on Earth took place on December 17, 1903, on the windswept dunes of Kill Devil Hill, near Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.

Orville and Wilbur Wright covered 120 feet in 12 seconds during the first flight. The Wright brothers made four flights that day, each longer than the previous.

–IANS

na/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleTwitter acqui-hires API integration platform Reshuffle
Next articleQualcomm ‘working’ on Android gaming console like Nintendo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

OPPO sells F19 Pro phones worth Rs 2,300cr in 3 days

Strong smartphone biz helps Xiaomi log solid growth in 2020

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Hong Kong, March 24 (IANS) Xiaomi on Wednesday reported a robust performance driven by its smartphone business last year, with a total revenue...

Dream Sports closes $400M funding round

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Dream Sports, a homegrown company that owns brands such as fantasy sports platform Dream11, FanCode, and DreamX, on Wednesday...

Swiggy to cover vaccination cost for over 2 lakh delivery partners

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Online food delivery platform Swiggy on Wednesday announced that it will cover Covid-19 vaccination cost for over 2...

Online mindfulness may boost mental health during Covid pandemic

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 24 (IANS) The fear, anxiety and stress associated with the Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on mental health. However, a...

Apple Card doesn't discriminate against women: US investigators

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 24 (IANS) A US investigation into allegations that Apple credit card discriminated against women by offering them lower credit limits has...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates