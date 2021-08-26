First impression: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 unfolds a new world

- Advertisement -

By Md Waquar Haider

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Samsung recently launched two new devices in the form of Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3. The two new foldable smartphones have been launched with top-end features as well as best-in-class design language.

We have been using the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 for a couple of days now and here is our first impression.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 has been launched in two variants including 8GB RAM + 128GB of storage and 8GB RAM+256GB of internal storage.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 8GB RAM +128GB storage model comes at a price of Rs 84,999 while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model has been launched at a price of Rs 88,999.

The smartphone comes in two colour options Phantom Black and Cream.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 features a 6.7-inch main screen on the inside, which is vertically foldable.

The main Dynamic AMOLED display provides a resolution of 2,640 x 1,080 pixels, a high screen refresh rate of 120Hz, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The smartphone is also equipped with a small 1.9-inch display on the outside, which has a resolution of 260 x 512 pixels. The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and the IPX8 certification for protection against water and dust.

The main display of the device is superior and one would not face any trouble in bright sunlight. Even the secondary display is good enough to view notifications.

The newly launched Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor that clocks a top speed of 2.84GHz. This processor is coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. It runs on Android 11-based OneUI 3.0. The smartphone performs really well and during we did not face any issue during our daily usage.

The foldable smartphone has stereo speakers, and surround sound with Dolby Atmos technology, which includes Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus. For connectivity, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 has Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth v5.1, USB Type-C, NFC, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou and 5G technologies.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 has a 12MP wide-angle camera and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle dual rear camera setup.

There is also a 10MP camera on the front for clicking selfies. The rear camera setup is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass protection and it offers up to 10x digital zoom, HDR10+ recording and auto-focus tracking feature.

The main camera does well in different lighting conditions. Surprising, we loved the selfie camera more.

The battery pack onboard is a 3,300mAh pack with support for 15W fast charging and if you want to use the phone for an entire day, you have to carry the adopter with you.

Verdict: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes with lots of promises but is it good enough to invest Rs 80,000 to Rs 90,000 in this device?

We will reveal more in our detailed review soon.

(Md Waquar Haider can be reached at waquar.h@ians.in)

–IANS

wh/na