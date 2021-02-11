Fitbit update brings Charge 4 health features to more users

ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco, Feb 11 (IANS) Wearable brand Fitbit has rolled out a major update by making new health data available to Charge 4 users and expanding access to previously paywalled information to more users.

With the update, Charge 4 users will be able to access blood oxygen readings on the watchface, information that was previously available only through the app in sleep data.

The update also adds skin temperature data to the Charge 4, which wasn’t offered previously on this device at all.

Charge 4, Versa 2 and Inspire 2 users can now also gain access to Health Metrics, which previously required a premium subscription. This dashboard shows trends for certain health metrics — including breathing rate during sleep and heart rate variability — over a recent period of time, The Verge reported on Wednesday.

Premium subscribers still get a little extra information, since their dashboards will show a full month’s worth of information while the free version shows only seven days, the report said.

Fitbit, recently acquired by Google, also continues to expand access to its EKG feature on the Sense, making it available to customers in Canada, New Zealand and US territories.

This feature wasn’t available in all regions when the device launched, but it was added in places like the US following regulatory approval.

