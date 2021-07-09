Flipkart executive Abhilash Panda joins realme's DIZO as India CEO

Adv.

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) DIZO, a TechLife brand from smartphone brand realme, on Friday announced the appointment of former Flipkart executive Abhilash Panda as CEO and official spokesperson for DIZO India.

Prior to joining DIZO, Panda was working as a Director at Flipkart driving business for the company’s mobiles vertical for the homegrown e-commerce marketplace.

During his seven years at Flipkart, he worked with several global and Indian technology and lifestyle brands, including realme since its beginning days.

“The wearables and connected devices space in India is heating up and the race to the top spot for a brand will be determined by its ability to offer a truly differentiated value proposition to its customers,” said Panda.

“Together with realme’s strong support and Flipkart’s pan-India reach, we are confident of being able to offer a world-class experience to our consumers,” he said in a statement.

DIZO is a global technology brand and the first brand under realme TechLife ecosystem.

Panda will be responsible for all areas of operations including sales, marketing, R&D and innovation, supply chain and human resources, among others, as well as the front-end for all official announcements by the brand.

DIZO has aggressive plans for expansion in India and is working towards offering various products in four key categories – smart entertainment, smart home, smart care and accessories.

It recently launched DIZO GoPods D and DIZO Wireless at a joint online launch event with realme.

The company has also forayed into the feature phones category with the launch of DIZO Star 300 and DIZO Star 500 in India.

–IANS

