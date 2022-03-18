Foldable Google Pixel Notepad production to begin in Q3

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Google is reportedly working on a foldable smartphone ‘Pixel Notepad’ and now a report has claimed that the search engine giant will begin production of the upcoming foldable smartphone in Q3, 2022.

According to a NoteBookCheck report, the device will debut after the launch of the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold4 which will likely launch around August, creating a cheaper alternative in the foldable device.

As per report, Google remains committed to targeting the $1,399 price point which is hard to fight against for Samsung as their current-gen Galaxy Z Fold3 devices go for $1,799.

The foldable is expected to come with a 12.2MP Sony IMX363 sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor on the back. The foldable is reportedly called “pipit” internally and it is expected to ship with Android 12L.

Google Notepad is expected to come powered by the company’s own Tensor (GS101) chipset, coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

In addition, the device will also feature a 12MP ultrawide sensor on the rear and can get two 8MP front camera sensors on each the other display and the inner display.

–IANS

