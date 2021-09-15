For 1st time, Apple puts India at par with other countries in launching new iPhones

- Advertisement -

By Vivek Singh Chauhan

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) Apple is betting high on the Indian market as the tech giant has launched its most anticipated iPhone 13 series simultaneously in India for the first time along with the global launch.

Earlier, iPhones used to take at least two-three weeks to reach the Indian market. However, this time users in India will be able to pre-order the new iPhones from September 17, along with more than 30 countries, beginning September 24.

“Apple’s move to prioritise iPhone 13 series availability in India, on par with US and other markets, helps it to build on its recent growth momentum from its recent market initiatives to ramp-up iPhone assembly in India, and its aggressive marketing initiatives, including the online retail store,” Prabhu Ram, CyberMedia Research (CMR) Head, Industry Intelligence Group, told IANS.

The new iPhone series includes iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Apple has kept the starting prices for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini the same as last year at Rs 79,900 and Rs 69,900 respectively. iPhone 13 Pro starts at Rs 1,19,900 and iPhone 13 Pro Max at Rs 1,29,900.

Also, for the first time, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will both be available with up to 1TB of storage at Rs 1,69,900 and Rs 1,79,900, respectively.

“In comparison to other smartphone OEMs, Apple is probably much better placed to manage its supply chains, and this will, in turn, put it on a better footing going into the all-important festive season,” Ram asserted.

The new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini includes a smaller notch allowing for more display area. The notch is 20 per cent smaller, and the new Super Retina XDR display is 28 per cent brighter with 1200 nits peak brightness.

The iPhone 13 Pro as well as iPhone 13 Pro Max features an all-new Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion along with an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz.

They both come in the same size as last year — 6.1 and 6.7 inches, respectively.

The tech giant has also unveiled two new iPads — iPad and iPad mini — and along with that, it has announced the new Apple Watch Series 7 at its global event late on Tuesday.

Both the new iPad and iPad mini come with 64GB and 256GB storage options.

