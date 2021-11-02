Former Samsung employee reveals Galaxy S22, S22 Plus design: Report

- Advertisement -

Seoul, Nov 2 (IANS) Samsung is expected to reveal three Galaxy S22 flagship models in February next year and now a former Samsung employee has released the design of the unreleased Galaxy S22 as well as S22 Plus smartphones.

According to PhoneArena, unlike the Galaxy S21 series, where all three models shared a similar camera island on the back, the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus will not adopt the same drop-like camera design as the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

- Advertisement -

There should not be any difference between the two regular models except the size itself. The screens of the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus could be slightly shorter and wider compared to the last generation.

In terms of specifications, the upcoming series may feature a new 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom capabilities as opposed to a high-resolution sensor with poor optical zoom.

- Advertisement -

Samsung is planning to take a different approach on the Galaxy S22/S22+ models. The Galaxy S22 series smartphones will have a 10MP telephoto lens that supports 3x optical zoom rather than the hybrid zoom of the Galaxy S20/S21 era.

Previous rumours suggested that the Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to continue the dual 10-megapixel telephoto camera setup on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. One of the lenses will be a periscope lens that will offer 10x optical zoom.

- Advertisement -

Galaxy S22+ is expected to be equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery. In terms of software, Galaxy S22 will be pre-installed with OneUI 4.x based on Android 12.

–IANS

wh/sks/bg