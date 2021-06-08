Fortnite's new season lets you fly UFOs: Report

Adv.

San Francisco, June 8 (IANS) The seventh season of Fortnite’s chapter 2 is now live with the ability to play as Superman or Rick & Morty’s Rick Sanchez and fly in a UFO.

The latest chapter also comes with a revamped Battle Pass system that uses battle stars, reducing the level grind and making individual items easier to nab.

The story trailer shows Fortnite’s denizens reacting to the arrival of a huge UFO that hovers ominously over the island and consumes the Zero Point energy source, Engadget reported.

That, in turn, destroys the spire and primal ruins, effectively wiping out the remains of season 6, it added.

Instead, there is a mysterious character called the Foundation, rumoured to be voiced by The Rock. Then, Agent Jonesy’s former boss Doctor Sloane appears, calling on the island’s inhabitants to take on the alien invaders.

Other new headline characters include horror bunny Guggimon, along with the aforementioned Dr. Sloan and plenty of alien characters.

One, called Kymera, can be customised with “different head shapes, eye colors, skin patterns and more,” Epic notes.

Users will also get new sci-fi weapons including a rail gun, flexible pulse rifle and more, the report said.

–IANS

